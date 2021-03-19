Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.64 Million in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $4,434,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,366. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $16.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLRS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

