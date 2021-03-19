Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 21,927 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.88. 95,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

