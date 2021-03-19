Burberry Group’s (BURBY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

BURBY opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

