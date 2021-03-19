Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Raised to GBX 1,900

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

BRBY opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a PE ratio of 414.51. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,849.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,690.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 520 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total transaction of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

