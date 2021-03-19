BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Tops $0.56

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 48.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $51.02 million and approximately $12,393.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.05 or 0.00627452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034199 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

