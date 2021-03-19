BTIG Research Trims Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Target Price to $40.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Lordstown Motors from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a sell rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of RIDE opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.24.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $21,409,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $24,574,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

