Brown Advisory Securities LLC Takes $251,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $21.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,457.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8,975.50 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.38 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,735.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,491.20.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

