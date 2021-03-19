Brown Advisory Securities LLC Invests $229,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.04. 64,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,772. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $92.04 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

