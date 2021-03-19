Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $326,000 Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 308,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.65. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

