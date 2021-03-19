Brown Advisory Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLDR stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. 26,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.