Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 3,088 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Fortive by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fortive by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.92. 19,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $82.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

