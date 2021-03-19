Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 631,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,570,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.77% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after acquiring an additional 870,896 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,153,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCN traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

