Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,727 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $94,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,002,000 after buying an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,463,000 after purchasing an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,271 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 496,412 shares of company stock valued at $47,575,481. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

