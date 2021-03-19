Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 200,640 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 731,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $130,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $80,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.52. 936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $213.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

