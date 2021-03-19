Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 163,264 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 579,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,264 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $61,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of CHH traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.40. The stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,249. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $114.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $193.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.89 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.