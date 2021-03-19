Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 312,685 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,685 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of The Charles Schwab worth $107,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,943,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,581,000 after buying an additional 1,744,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.78. The company had a trading volume of 98,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,759. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $5,146,183.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,479,871 shares of company stock worth $86,740,414 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

