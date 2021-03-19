Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIP. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.98. 4,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,767. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

