Brokers Set Expectations for RPM International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

