Brokers Offer Predictions for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.62 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

NYSE:LPI opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $396.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

