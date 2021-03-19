Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy in a report released on Sunday, March 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 125.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

