Brokers Issue Forecasts for 10x Genomics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 10x Genomics in a research note issued on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

Shares of TXG opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.82 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $201.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after buying an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in 10x Genomics by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,635,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $181,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,603,187.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 450,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,261,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $21,721,988 over the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

