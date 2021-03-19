Brokerages Set The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Target Price at $88.57

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $14,025,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $1,524,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $4,512,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,010. The Timken has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $87.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

