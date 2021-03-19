Brokerages Set Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Price Target at $113.14

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.43. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

