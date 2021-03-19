Brokerages Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) PT at GBX 449.33

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 449.33 ($5.87).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, for a total transaction of £13,271.28 ($17,339.01).

PAG stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 451 ($5.89). 293,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,890. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 455.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 411.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 217 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 504.50 ($6.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.