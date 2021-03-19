Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Price Target at $24.59

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 143,522 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

