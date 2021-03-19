Brokerages Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT at $15.90

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $11.73.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

