Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) PT at $71.29

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,080 shares of company stock worth $3,354,355 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Impinj by 457.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Impinj during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.64. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

