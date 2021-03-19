Brokerages Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $65.80

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $66.94. 33,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,602. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.