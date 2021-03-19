Brokerages Set GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target at $5.00

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 554,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,116. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
