Brokerages Set GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Price Target at $5.00

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 554,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,116. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

