Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target at $44.00

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMLAF shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMLAF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. Empire has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.