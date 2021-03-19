Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$14.57

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$13.30 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$6.89 and a 1-year high of C$13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.41.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.