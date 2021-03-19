Brokerages Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target at $33.40

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,453. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Covetrus by 207.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Covetrus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Covetrus by 202.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Covetrus by 43.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 79,410 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. 18,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,132. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

