Brokerages Set Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Target Price at $44.31

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on B. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 285,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.