Brokerages Set Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) PT at $16.75

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

BANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

