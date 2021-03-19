Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $735.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post $735.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $764.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.30 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $725.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

