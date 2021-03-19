Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMNR. Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,226. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $304.89 million, a P/E ratio of -17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $187,206.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 263,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,548.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,398 shares of company stock valued at $363,904. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

