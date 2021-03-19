Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to announce sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $920.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $852.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $19,997,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after buying an additional 298,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 42,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,483. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.