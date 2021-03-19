Brokerages Expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post sales of $222.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $223.29 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $924.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.30 million to $957.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Ceridian HCM stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. 855,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,548. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

