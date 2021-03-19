Brokerages Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.92). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $505,294.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,040 shares of company stock valued at $78,534,115. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDOC traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $190.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,748,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.41. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $134.13 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.55 and a beta of 0.30.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

