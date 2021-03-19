Brokerages Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Announce -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to post ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). SCYNEXIS posted earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 230,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,806. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth acquired 8,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,200 shares of company stock worth $313,750. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Creative Planning boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 219,623 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

