Brokerages Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post $249.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $257.42 million and the lowest is $234.90 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $220.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.96. 201,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,229. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PGT Innovations (PGTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.