Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MXL. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 35,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $1,295,157.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,643.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,628 shares of company stock worth $5,028,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL opened at $36.25 on Friday. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

