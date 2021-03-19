Brokerages Anticipate EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will post $70.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EXFO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $71.90 million. EXFO posted sales of $55.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full-year sales of $288.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $291.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $308.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

EXFO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EXFO by 686.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

