Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Post $0.02 EPS

Brokerages predict that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. DMC Global posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million.

A number of analysts have commented on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

BOOM traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $55.14. 5,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.55 million, a PE ratio of -141.74, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

In other DMC Global news, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $209,612.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 34.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

