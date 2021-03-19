Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,154. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,728 shares of company stock worth $7,162,095 in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.