Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 5.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $74,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 99,953 shares of company stock valued at $43,973,745 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $463.89. 61,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.13 and its 200 day moving average is $412.50. The stock has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

