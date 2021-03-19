Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 11,742 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.36. The company had a trading volume of 79,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,305. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,228.19 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

