Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $67,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.82. 9,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,827. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.59. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

