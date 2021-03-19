Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.