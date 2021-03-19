Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.33% from the stock’s previous close.
BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
