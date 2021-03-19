Bridget Guerin Buys 20,978 Shares of Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) Stock

Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) insider Bridget Guerin acquired 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,929.10 ($26,037.50).

LON:MINI opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.94. Miton UK Microcap plc has a one year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Miton UK Microcap Company Profile

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

