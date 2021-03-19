Bridget Guerin Buys 20,978 Shares of Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) Stock

Miton UK Microcap plc (LON:MINI) insider Bridget Guerin acquired 20,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,929.10 ($26,037.50).
LON:MINI opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.94. Miton UK Microcap plc has a one year low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.31).
Miton UK Microcap Company Profile
